Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 378.20 ($4.57).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 354 ($4.28) to GBX 420 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 355.10 ($4.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 360 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 299.05. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03).

Insider Transactions at Trainline

Trainline Company Profile

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62), for a total value of £38,574 ($46,609.47).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

