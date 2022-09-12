TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.76. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.