Transcontinental to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Transcontinental

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$388,850.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

