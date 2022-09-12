Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Trevena Price Performance
Trevena stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.