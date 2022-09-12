Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Price Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

