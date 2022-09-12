Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 4.6 %

Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

