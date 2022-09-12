U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.