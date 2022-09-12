UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $16.56 on Monday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

