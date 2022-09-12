UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in UDR by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

NYSE UDR opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. UDR has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

