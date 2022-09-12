United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 2,959 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $126.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.