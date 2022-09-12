United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 92.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $3,490,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,195,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,681,000 after buying an additional 39,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $79.52 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.