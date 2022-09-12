United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1,703.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,292 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 557,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $18.16 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

