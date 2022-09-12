United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 153 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $421.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

