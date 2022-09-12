United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 63,058 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,058 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

