United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $13,286,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,856,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $20,194,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

DEO stock opened at $178.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.45. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

