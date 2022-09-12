United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 452.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,050.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.