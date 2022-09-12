United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $23,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $7,526,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $51.50 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.