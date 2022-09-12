United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 13,854 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $158.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

