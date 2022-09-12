V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,083 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,136,860 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

