Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 62.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

