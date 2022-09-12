Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lowered by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $195.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.