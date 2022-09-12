Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Stake Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $296,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VUSB stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.