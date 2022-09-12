Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.53 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

