Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,426.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,426.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $729,269 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -183.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

