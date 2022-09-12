Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 19,782 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

