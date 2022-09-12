Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $75.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.