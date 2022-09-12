Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 2.6 %

CE stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

