Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.