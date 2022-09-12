Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,031 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 465,728 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $172.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.23. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

