Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.