Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $126.44 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

