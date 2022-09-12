Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 133.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,224,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $6,616,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 187,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 416,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,469,000 after acquiring an additional 55,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $164.15 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.