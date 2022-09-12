Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,049 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $154.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.