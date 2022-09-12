Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,677 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 48,227 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.
Insider Transactions at HP
HP Price Performance
NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
HP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.48%.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HP (HPQ)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.