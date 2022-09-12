Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $22.38 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $520,609.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,470,664 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

