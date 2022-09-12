Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.
Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $22.38 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology
In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $520,609.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,470,664 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
