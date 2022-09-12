Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

VIRT stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.