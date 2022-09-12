Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($10.15) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,560 ($18.85). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

VTY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

VTY opened at GBX 792 ($9.57) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 854.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 883.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.74.

In other news, insider Earl Sibley bought 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

