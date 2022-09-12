Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

