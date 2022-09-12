Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Park City Group (PCYG)

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/12/2022 – Park City Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2022 – Park City Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2022 – Park City Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Park City Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/19/2022 – Park City Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Park City Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Park City Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Park City Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Park City Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.74 on Monday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $106.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

