Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in CME Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.16.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

