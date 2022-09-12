Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,652 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

