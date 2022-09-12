Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 403 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $221.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average of $238.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

