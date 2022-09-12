Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,347 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.