Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 456 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $84.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

