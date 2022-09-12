Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 476 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 295,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $110.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.