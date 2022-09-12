Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 617 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $52,751,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

