Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $255.38 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average of $236.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

