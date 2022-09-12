Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 989 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

