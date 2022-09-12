Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $366.21 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.44.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,602 shares of company stock worth $2,401,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.