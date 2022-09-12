Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of PRU opened at $98.48 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

