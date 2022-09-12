Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $240.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

